Mickey Arthur Picks Pakistan’s Pace Bowling Attack for T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur, believes that Pakistan national team possesses one of the strongest fast bowling attacks in the world in T20 cricket and has a plethora of fast bowling options to consider for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup.

Mickey, while talking on ESPNcricinfo, stated that Pakistan’s pace battery has no shortage of talent and the national team management will have a real selection dilemma when selecting the attack for the mega-event.

The 54-year-old picked his Pakistani pace attack for the T20 World Cup. He stated that express left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, would make an obvious choice for any team in the world, so he will be the leading pacer while Haris Rauf has also made himself a crucial part of the Pakistani set-up.

Mickey stated that young pace sensation, Naseem Shah, would be his third pick to form a perfect pace attack for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Mickey further remarked that young bowling all-rounder, Mohammad Wasim Jnr. and pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, would be next in the pecking order while experienced pacer, Hasan Ali, would be his sixth choice fast bowler for the tournament.

The current Derbyshire head coach stated that Pakistan’s pace bowling attack along with their spin attack consisting of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz makes up perfect bowling that includes a left-arm pacer, right-arm pacers, a leg-spinner, and a finger-spinner. He said that the Men in Green will be a real force in the upcoming event.