Is Rumman Raees Eyeing Return to Pakistan Cricket Team? [Interview]

Pakistan has produced a number of fast bowlers in the recent past, but some of them have suffered injuries that have prevented them from reaching the pinnacle of their careers, and Rumman Raees is one of them.

Rumman Raees rose to prominence after a stellar performance in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against England when the team’s key bowler, Mohammad Amir, got injured. The left-arm pacer had big shoes to fill but he rose to the occasion and contributed to the team’s all-important victory.

Following the conclusion of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2 final, ProPakistani conducted an exclusive interview with Rumman Raees to gain insight into his KPL experience and his hopes of returning to international cricket.

Answering a question regarding the second edition of the KPL, the Bagh Stallions pacer said, “We made an effort to play quality cricket for our team, and we were successful. The KPL experience overall, both as a team and an individual, remained outstanding.”

It is important to note that Rumman continued to play a crucial role in his team’s bowling unit, taking eight wickets in five matches at an average of 15, and finished the tournament as the third-highest wicket bowler.

Rumman, who has 120 wickets in T20 cricket, commented on the ongoing National T20 Cup, saying, “Last year I finished the domestic T20 tournament as the second highest wicket-taker, and this time we will try to play good cricket and make Sindh champions.”

When asked about his return to international cricket, the 30-year-old pacer said, “I try to play good cricket as much as possible and to enjoy my cricket. I have been injured during the peak of my career, but I still have five or six years ahead of me, and if I stay fit, I can make a comeback.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Rumman has missed the first two matches for Sindh in the ongoing National T20 Cup due to another injury.