Viral Pakistani Meme to be Auctioned Off as NFT

The ‘Wow Grape’ meme that hilariously trended over the internet last year is going to be auctioned off as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on 30 September at the digital art marketplace, Foundation.

A percentage of the NFT’s price will be donated to the victims of the recent catastrophic floods in Pakistan via a reputed charity organization, according to a press release.

The viral meme originated from an old YouTube video of an event at a Pakistani school in Saudi Arabia. Social media users misheard the phrase ‘Wow great’ as ‘Wow Grape’, making it a specially popular part of the entertaining video. The misinterpretation took place because of the passionate pronunciation of the school’s then-principal, Sehar Kamran — a Pakistani politician and former senator.

Clips from the video became a resounding international social media sensation meme that was converted into templates for various platforms. They have since been used as GIFs, videos, text slang, and image meme formats.

‘Wow Grape’ surprisingly found global fame and even became a Tiktok trend, with the videos gaining over 63 million total views. The classic meme’s viral popularity entailed posts by celebrities and social media influencers from all around the world either remaking, reposting remade, or reposting it.

The ‘Wow Grape’ NFT auction will be held with Kamran’s permission and in collaboration with the Swedish-Pakistani software house, Maqsoft.

An NFT is a type of crypto asset that represents intangible digital content, such as an image or video. As NFT owners are recorded on the blockchain, NFTs can be traded as substitutes for the digital assets they represent. The sale of the viral ‘Wow Grape’ NFT has the potential to motivate and improve local NFT creators’ confidence in launching their NFTs in the global marketplace and contributing to Pakistan’s economy.