Twitter is Finally Bringing the Most Demanded Feature

Twitter has finally announced to add the most demanded edit button on its social media platform but only for its paid subscribers.

The development comes after thousands of users have been requesting an edit function for their tweets for a long time in order to correct errors and typos.

Twitter revealed in a blog post that the Twitter Blue users, the company’s paid subscription product, who pay $4.99 per month will be able to edit their tweets several times within 30 minutes of the publishing time.

The social media company also tweeted that if users notice an edited post it would be because the edit button was being tested, and sarcastically assured its users that it is finally happening and they will be okay.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

Note here that in April, Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and CEO of Tesla, showed interest to buy stakes in Twitter and shared a poll, asking his followers if they needed an edit button, which received over 73 percent ‘yes’ votes.

ALSO READ PTA and Telcos Continue Efforts to Restore Services in Flood Affected Areas

Resultantly, the users discussed the negative side of the edit button such as spreading of the misinformation through it. That is why the edited tweets will have an icon and timestamp to show when it was previously edited and users will also be able to access their edit history by clicking on the ‘edited button’.

The company has tested many variations of this function. Meanwhile, Twitter Blue subscribers presently have access to a feature that pauses tweets for up to one minute, allowing users to review the tweet and undo it before it is published.

ALSO READ Google to Donate $500,000 to Flood Victims in Pakistan

Twitter’s spokeswoman, upon inquiring about the feature’s worldwide release, said that it is undergoing tests to “anticipate what might happen if we bring it to everyone”.