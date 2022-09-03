Another Pakistani Bowler Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2022 Due to Injury

Pakistan’s injury crisis at the 2022 Asia Cup refuses to end as another player has picked up a knock. This time, right-arm pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, has been sidelined just a day before the start of Pakistan’s Super 4s campaign against arch-rivals India.

According to preliminary details, Dahani has picked a side strain injury. The medical team will perform the necessary checks on the pacer to assess the extent of the injury in the coming 48 hours.

Side strain injury involves tearing of the deep abdominal muscle, specifically the internal oblique (IO), and more likely on the opposite side of the bowling arm.

Pakistan will once again lock horns with India at the Dubai International Stadium tomorrow night. The previous encounter between the neighbors earlier in the tournament resulted in an Indian victory by 5 wickets and 2 balls remaining.