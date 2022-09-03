Here’s the Complete Schedule of Pakistan’s Super 4 Matches in Asia Cup 2022

The Super Four stage of the 2022 Asia Cup being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will begin today. Pakistan qualified for this stage after beating Hong Kong by 155 runs last night.

Besides Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan will compete in the Super Four stage. The Green Shirts will kick off their Super Four campaign against arch-rivals India on 4 September.

Pakistan will lock horns with neighbors Afghanistan on 7 September and will play Sri Lanka on 9 September. Here are all the details of Pakistan’s Super Four matches.

Opposition Date Venue India 4 September Dubai Afghanistan 7 September Sharjah Sri Lanka 9 September Dubai

Each team will play three matches in the Super Four stage. Here is the complete schedule for the Super Four of Asia Cup 2022.