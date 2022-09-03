Here’s the Complete Schedule of Pakistan’s Super 4 Matches in Asia Cup 2022

By Haroon Hayder | Published Sep 3, 2022 | 1:24 pm

The Super Four stage of the 2022 Asia Cup being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will begin today. Pakistan qualified for this stage after beating Hong Kong by 155 runs last night.

Besides Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan will compete in the Super Four stage. The Green Shirts will kick off their Super Four campaign against arch-rivals India on 4 September.

ALSO READ

Pakistan will lock horns with neighbors Afghanistan on 7 September and will play Sri Lanka on 9 September. Here are all the details of Pakistan’s Super Four matches.

Opposition Date Venue
India 4 September Dubai
Afghanistan 7 September Sharjah
Sri Lanka 9 September Dubai
ALSO READ

Each team will play three matches in the Super Four stage. Here is the complete schedule for the Super Four of Asia Cup 2022.

Match Date  Venue
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3 September Sharjah
Pakistan vs India 4 September Dubai
India vs Sri Lanka 6 September Dubai
Pakistan vs Afghanistan 7 September Sharjah
India vs Afghanistan 8 September Dubai
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 9 September Dubai

Also Read

Haroon Hayder

ProPakistani Audience Survey

Help us make your favourite news portal into something even better.

Take me there!

close
>