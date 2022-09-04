Four Methods to Check FBISE’s HSSC Part 1 Annual Exams Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part I exams tomorrow.

ALSO READ Federal Board to Announce Intermediate Results Tomorrow

Top performing students from each academic group will receive DMCs from the Chief Guest in the official result announcement ceremony that will be held at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad.

The rest of the students will be able to view their results in a number of ways. The first is to view the results directly on the official website of FBISE. The second is sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The students will also be able to view their results directly from the official result gazette that will be published by the FBISE following the announcement of the results.

ALSO READ Federal Board Announces First Year Result Date

Besides, the FBISE will also send the results to the students through SMS, given they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers while filling out their admission forms.