Mitchell Starc Breaks Saqlain Mushtaq’s Record

Australian pacer, Mitchell Starc, became the fastest bowler to pick up 200 ODI wickets, breaking Saqlain Mushtaq’s long-standing record on Saturday.

While Zimbabwe created history by defeating Australia at Townsville, Starc completed his 200 wickets in the ODI format. The Australian star took 102 ODI matches to reach the milestone, surpassing Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq who achieved the feat in 104 matches.

The star pacer is also the fastest player to bag 200 wickets in terms of the number of balls bowled. Mitchell Starc took 5,240 deliveries to get to the mark while Saqlain Mushtaq had done so in 5,457 balls.

Following Mitchell Starc and Saqlain Mushtaq on the list are Brett Lee, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar who had bowled 5,640, 5,883 and 6,102 balls respectively for taking 200 wickets.

Here’s the list of five fastest bowlers to take 200 wickets in ODI cricket: