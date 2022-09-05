Activists Demand End to Dog Culling and Enforcement of Animal Protection Laws in Pakistan

Animal lovers, activists, and welfare organizations held peaceful protests in Islamabad, Lahore, and Faisalabad on Sunday to demand the protection of animal rights and the prevention of unlawful dog culling.

The protests were jointly organized by Yair Salman, an animal rehabilitator and the founder of Animals Rescue and Adoption Islamabad, and the Pakistan Animals Rescue and Shelters Chain led by Mohammad Tauqeer in Lahore, and were staged in front of the press clubs in both cities and at the Tahira Animal Welfare Foundation (TAWF) shelter in Faisalabad.

The agenda of the protests included the following:

Opposing the inhumane act of dog culling. The Government of Pakistan has clear laws against animal cruelty and dog culling but they have not been implemented properly. Incidents of dog poisoning culling on the orders of government-related departments and housing societies in several cities are rising. The voiceless (animals) are not alone in their plight as several humane and compassionate activists want these malpractices to end. Creating awareness among the general public and highlighting these issues through the media.

The protests were held simultaneously at 3 PM yesterday, replete with banners and placards with pro-animal slogans, and customized T-shirts, while some protesters even brought their rescued stray dogs along for emphasis.

A press release shared with ProPakistani highlighted that “the purpose of this peaceful protest is to raise the voice for the voiceless, create awareness and compassion in people, and bring this matter out to the public governing bodies of the said cities. The protestors appealed to these governing bodies to properly start the TNVR program across Pakistan. It is the only solution that can control the stray dog population in a healthy and humane manner without harming innocent lives”.

Tauqeer also shared a four-phase ‘Animal Rights Activism Action Plan’, which includes highlighting and working on pertinent concerns for stray, pet, and wild animals, involving protests, shelter mechanisms, and legal procedures.