Humanity Prevails as Citizens and Authorities Rescue Animals Stranded in Floods [Videos]

Pakistan is undergoing one of its worst natural crises that has drastically affected lives, infrastructure, and food supplies while exposing its fragile economy and unpreparedness. Citizens and local and international groups are working round the clock to provide aid and relief to the flood affectees but one mission, in particular, that is winning hearts on Twitter is rescuing stranded animals.

The following thread on Twitter posted by Fahad Desmukh shows a number of heartwarming videos of how humanity is prevailing in these catastrophic times.

The first tweet shows how a dog was retrieved from a sinkhole with the help of ropes made of cloth.

Thread of videos of people rescuing stray animals amidst the floods in Pakistan ❤️✊🧵 1/ https://t.co/th7ItY0xmR — Fahad Desmukh (@desmukh) September 1, 2022

The second video is of a man called Ayaz rescuing a cat in Thatta, Sindh. He is said to have saved several animals from the flood and rehabilitated them at a camp.

In Thatta, Ayaz, rescued a cat — a cat was captured in flooded village. Ayaz shared that he had saved dogs and cats animals from flooded villages and then they were living with them in camp. pic.twitter.com/uzBnC97pPe — Veengas (@VeengasJ) August 31, 2022

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Rescue 1122 saved a pet cat from a flooded house in Lower Kohistan.

ریسکیو1122 نہ حالیہ سیلاب میں نہ صرف انسانوں کو بچایا بلکہ بے زبان جانداروں کو بچانے کےلیے بھی ریسکیو1122 جی ہاں ریسکیو1122 کے جوان نے کیال بادشاگئی میں بھپرے سیلابی ریلے اور دریا میں طغیانی کے دوران پرخطر اندازمیں بلی کو دریا کنارے محفوظ مقام پرمنتقل کیا#FloodReliefOperations pic.twitter.com/YnIZlwtlBS — KP_Rescue1122 (@KPRescue1122) August 30, 2022

ALSO READ Rescue 1122 Recovers Pet Cat From Flooded House

People in Charsadda set up a private shelter house for several stray dogs to save them from the flood.

چارسدہ: آوارہ کتوں کا نجی شیلٹر ہاؤس بھی سیلاب سے متاثر pic.twitter.com/OO6fGRD3Ze — Independent Urdu (@indyurdu) August 28, 2022

The next viral tweet shows a man in a rescue boat tearing up Rotis and tossing them to dogs stranded on a rooftop.

ALSO READ 5 Punjab Urials Die of Bacterial Outbreak in Bahawalpur Zoo

Passersby save a dog trapped in a store in Nowshera.

A poor dog left stranded and trapped in a store just got lucky when random passersby noticed him just before he was about to drown in the flood waters in Nowshera Pak. The humanity, the collective good & kindness of our people has increased many folds in the current crisis.

♥️ pic.twitter.com/DFP0R2lVy9 — Nafees Ur Rehman Durrani (@NafeesRehmanDr) August 28, 2022

Pakistan has lost nearly 800,000 domestic and wild animals in the historic, catastrophic monsoon rains and floods. However, the resilience of locals who are striving to save as many traumatized animals as possible while braving the worst of the flood themselves is a testament to their selfless kindness.