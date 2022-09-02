Humanity Prevails as Citizens and Authorities Rescue Animals Stranded in Floods [Videos]

By Sana Roger | Published Sep 2, 2022 | 4:01 pm

Pakistan is undergoing one of its worst natural crises that has drastically affected lives, infrastructure, and food supplies while exposing its fragile economy and unpreparedness. Citizens and local and international groups are working round the clock to provide aid and relief to the flood affectees but one mission, in particular, that is winning hearts on Twitter is rescuing stranded animals.

The following thread on Twitter posted by Fahad Desmukh shows a number of heartwarming videos of how humanity is prevailing in these catastrophic times.

ALSO READ

The first tweet shows how a dog was retrieved from a sinkhole with the help of ropes made of cloth.

The second video is of a man called Ayaz rescuing a cat in Thatta, Sindh. He is said to have saved several animals from the flood and rehabilitated them at a camp.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Rescue 1122 saved a pet cat from a flooded house in Lower Kohistan.

ALSO READ

People in Charsadda set up a private shelter house for several stray dogs to save them from the flood.

The next viral tweet shows a man in a rescue boat tearing up Rotis and tossing them to dogs stranded on a rooftop.

ALSO READ

Passersby save a dog trapped in a store in Nowshera.

Pakistan has lost nearly 800,000 domestic and wild animals in the historic, catastrophic monsoon rains and floods. However, the resilience of locals who are striving to save as many traumatized animals as possible while braving the worst of the flood themselves is a testament to their selfless kindness.

Also Read

Sana Roger

An academic author, Fulbright alumna, and former Mass Communications lecturer, trying to make the...

ProPakistani Audience Survey

Help us make your favourite news portal into something even better.

Take me there!

close
>