Cabinet to Take Up Issue of Overbooking of Hujjaj Under Govt Quota Tomorrow

The federal cabinet will take up the issue of the overbooking of Hujjaj under the government quota in its meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Finance has forwarded a summary to the federal cabinet concerning the inquiry into the issue of the overbooking of Hujjaj under the government quota for Hajj 2022.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will also brief the cabinet on the flood situation in the country.

The Ministry of Science and Technology’s summary for extension in the Transition Period of Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for Electric Fans will also be considered.

The cabinet is also likely to ratify the decisions taken in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet held on 30th August 2022, and decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in the meeting held on 2nd September 2022.