Mohammad Rizwan Taken to Hospital After Pakistan-India Asia Cup Clash

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, scored a scintillating 71 runs off 51 balls to lead the Men in Green to a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s stage.

Reports that the opening batter, who is the leading runs scorer in the event, suffered a knee injury while keeping and has been shifted to the hospital for further examination.

According to reports, the right-handed batter will have a precautionary MRI scan to determine the extent of his injury before the remaining matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s leading pacer, Shaheen Shah, suffered an injury during the Sri Lanka Test series last month, ruling him out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and the upcoming T20I series against England.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr also suffered an injury before the start of the Asia Cup and was ruled out of the tournament, while Shahnawaz Dahani was rested during the recent Pakistan-India match due to injury.

After losing to India by five wickets in the first match of the tournament, the Babar Azam-led team has come back strongly, defeating Hong Kong by 155 runs and now India by five wickets in a thrilling finish.