New Zealand Cricket’s Security Delegation to Visit Pakistan Today

New Zealand Cricket’s (NZC) security delegation is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan today in order to review the security arrangements ahead of New Zealand’s tour this year.

The security delegation will also hold a meeting regarding security with the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters in Karachi.

In addition, the delegation consisting of experts will inspect the security at the National Stadium Karachi before making any recommendations to the NZC. The final decision on the tour will be made in line with the security delegation’s clearance.

It is worth noting here that New Zealand is set to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs this year. Moreover, The Kiwis will return to Pakistan for two white-ball series in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will visit New Zealand for the T20 tri-series that includes Bangladesh and New Zealand (hosting team) ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, which will take place in Australia in October.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed two additional T20Is to the NZC in order to get ready for the T20 World Cup.

Note here that New Zealand withdrew from Pakistan’s tour in the last minutes on the pretext of security issues in 2021 which drew a strong reaction from the cricket community in Pakistan.