PSX Set to Launch PSX Dividend 20 Index

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has decided to launch PSX Dividend 20 Index, comprising the top 20 dividend-paying companies.

According to a statement released by the PSX, the Index, based at 10,000 points, has been internally operational since 29th October 2020. PSX would hold a press briefing to announce the launch of the Index on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The Index comprises of top 20 dividend-paying companies that have a dividend distribution history, and are ranked and weighted based on trailing 12-month dividend yield, as per the index methodology

As of 2nd September 2022, PSX Dividend 20 Index comprises Allied Bank Ltd., Attock Petroleum Ltd., Bank Alfalah Ltd., Bank Al-Habib Ltd., Engro Corporation Ltd., Engro Fertilizers Ltd., Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd., Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd., Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd., and Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.,

The Index also has Habib Bank Ltd., Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd., Indus Motor Company Ltd., International Steels Ltd., Kot Addu Power Company Ltd., MCB Bank Ltd., Nishat (Chunia) Ltd., Pakistan Oilfields Ltd., Tariq Glass Industries Ltd., and United Bank Ltd.