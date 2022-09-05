Samsung Galaxy Wide 6 Arrives as a Rebranded A04s

Samsung launched the Galaxy A04s in a few markets last week, and now it’s making its way to more countries under a different name. The Galaxy Wide 6 has just arrived in South Korea as a direct successor to last year’s Galaxy Wide 5, which was rebranded as the Galaxy F42 5G in India.

The Galaxy Wide 6 is almost the same as the A04s, except with a different chipset and color options.

Do not be confused by the ‘Wide’ moniker, as it is a standard phone with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD that supports 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch at the top and a chunky bottom bezel, just like the Galaxy A04s.

However, instead of Samsung’s Exynos 850, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage along with a microSD card slot. It boots Android 12 OS with One UI on top like most other Samsung phones. The camera setup also remains unchanged, with a 50MP primary sensor flanked by a duo of 2MP shooters for depth and macro shots. The selfie camera is an 8MP lens.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard, but sadly, there is no support for fast charging through the USB-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 6 has a starting price of $256 in South Korea, which is significantly higher than its international sibling ($170).

Samsung Galaxy Wide 6 Specifications