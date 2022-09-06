‘India May Have Lost Their Sleep’: Inzamam Predicts India to be Knocked Out of Asia Cup

After losing to Afghanistan in the tournament opener, Sri Lanka made a strong comeback, defeating Bangladesh in the final match of the group stage and then Afghanistan in the Super 4s in a thrilling finish.

Dasun Shanaka’s side will face India in their second game of the Super 4s stage today at Dubai International Stadium, hoping to continue their winning streak and advance to the Asia Cup 2022 final.

On the other hand, the Rohit Sharma-led side, who lost to Pakistan in their opening game of this round, will be keen to regain their form and heal the wound inflicted by the Men in Green.

However, former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, believes that the Men in Blue will be under extreme pressure, which may lead to defeat in the match against Sri Lanka, effectively ending their chances of reaching the final.

While speaking regarding the India-Sri Lanka match, the legendary batter said, “India may have lost their sleep after losing to Pakistan.”

India’s bowling unit appears less effective without Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, as they failed to contain Pakistan batters in the previous match despite a huge total of 181 and taking the wickets of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman early.

However, the Babar Azam-led side seems to be in a commanding position after their comprehensive win against Hong Kong earlier in the event and a remarkable chase against India last Sunday.