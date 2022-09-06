Pakistan’s Fida Beats Indian Rival to Win Gold at Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Pakistani bodybuilder, Fida Hussain Baloch, has bagged a gold medal at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Kyrgyzstan, beating his Indian rival.

Baloch defeated his Indian opponent in the 90-kg division to earn the “Mr. Asia” title in the championship. The athlete also won silver in the open category.

Five out of ten Pakistani bodybuilders won medals after participating in 14 categories at the competition. Furthermore, President Arif Alvi praised Baloch on his gold medal and elite pro-card triumph in the major tournament and added that success in any field is guaranteed by the dedication and hard work.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی فدا حسین بلوچ کو ایشین باڈی بلڈر چیمپئن شپ میں گولڈ میڈل جیتنے پر مبارکباد صدر مملکت کی فدا حسین بلوچ ایلیٹ پرو کارڈ حاصل کرنے پر بھی مبارکباد لگن اور محنت کسی بھی شعبہ میں کامیابی کی ضامن ہے، صدر مملکت pic.twitter.com/g4zuEgJiQG — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) September 4, 2022

In addition, Pakistan’s star cricketer, Shahid Afridi, also admired Baloch for making the country proud. Afridi said on Twitter that the Mega Stars League (MLS) and Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) collaborated to support Fida Hussain for this event.

He further added that the SAF’s purpose is to inspire young athletes to dream big and accomplish their goals.

Earlier, SAF had donated Rs. 1 million to the bodybuilder in order to help him participate in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship. Note here that Baloch has previously won Mr. Pakistan, Mr. Olympia, and various other titles as well.