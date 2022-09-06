Pakistan’s 16-Year-Old Eisha Sajid Aims to Break Indian Mountaineer’s Record

Pakistan’s young female mountaineer, Eisha Sajid, has set her eyes on becoming the youngest climber in the world to summit Mt. Manaslu in Nepal. The 16-year-old has already reached Nepal and is expected to complete her expedition by the end of the month.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Lose to Lions in a Thrilling Namibia T20 Final

If Eisha does manage to summit the peak, she will break the record of her Indian counterpart, Arjun Vajpai, to become the youngest mountaineer in the world to conquer this mountain. Vajpai summited Mt. Manaslu at the age of 18 years back in 2011.

Eisha will also become the youngest climber in the world to summit any 8,000+ m mountain in the world. She will break the record currently held by Pakistani mountaineer, Shehroze Kashif who conquered Broad Peak at the age of 17.

Eisha recently had aimed to climb Broad Peak herself but had to call off the expedition midway through due to treacherous weather conditions.

ALSO READ Hafeez Says Afridi Ended Ashwin’s Career With Just 2 Sixes

The 16-year-old climber is set to summit Mt. Manaslu under the guidance of legendary Nepalese mountaineer, Nirmal Purja. Purja holds the world record of summitting 14 8-thousanders in just over six months.