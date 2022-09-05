Hafeez Says Afridi Ended Ashwin’s Career With Just 2 Sixes

By Ayna Dua | Published Sep 5, 2022 | 10:26 pm

Mohammad Hafeez has remarked that Shahid Afridi was the reason Ravichandran Ashwin’s career was over.

When asked about Ravichandran Ashwin’s career, former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez displayed his lighter side on a cricket show.

Mohammad Hafeez explained why Ashwin hasn’t been playing consistently for India against Pakistan, claiming that Shahid Afridi wrecked his career. Mohammad Hafeez went on to say that Shahid Afridi’s match-winning sixes off Ravichandran Ashwin in the Asia Cup 2014 effectively ended the bowler’s T20I career.

While Mohammad Hafeez made a funny statement, many fans were unimpressed with his sense of humor, calling him out for giving an ‘immature’ statement.

