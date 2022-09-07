How to Watch Pakistan vs. India Match in SAFF Women’s Championship

Pakistan women’s football team is set to make its much-anticipated return to international football after eight long years as the Girls in Green face arch-rivals India in the opening encounter of the 2022 SAFF Women’s Championships.

The new look Pakistan side faces a tough task at hand as they make their return to the football pitch. The Women in Green have recruited some exciting young talent from overseas including UAE-based Maria Khan, who will captain the side, and UK-based Nadia Khan, who decided to play for Pakistan in international football.

Indian team, on the other hand, is the strong favorite to win the competition and record a sixth consecutive SAFF Women’s championship title. 58th-ranked India in the world is the highest ranked team in the competition and will be the team to beat in the competition.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Set to Play Against Afghanistan

The two teams will lock horns today at Dasharath Stadium in Khatmandu, Nepal at 12:15 pm Pakistan Standard Time. Football fans around the globe will be able to watch all the action of the high-octane clash via live stream.

Here is the official link to watch the match: