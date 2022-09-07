Asia Cup Live Streaming: Pakistan vs. Afghanistan Super 4s

Pakistan and Afghanistan will lock horns in a high-octane clash in the Super 4s stage of the 2022 Asia Cup. A win for The Men in Green will ensure them a place in the final of the competition alongside Sri Lanka while a win for Afghanistan will keep them and India in the hunt for the coveted top two spots in the table.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Set to Play Against Afghanistan

The Green Shirts, high on confidence after a win against arch-rivals India, will be determined to keep their momentum going and win their third consecutive match in the competition while Afghanistan will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Sri Lanka and keep their hopes alive for the final.

Pakistan is likely to name an unchanged eleven despite Shahnawaz Dahani recovering from his injury. Hasnain’s magnificent bowling spell against India has given him an edge over Dahani, who might be considered for the upcoming matches. Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has also recovered from his knee injury and will continue to keep his position in the side.

Afghanistan is likely to continue with the same line-up from its previous match. Afghanistan was the team to beat in the first round of the competition and it will be looking to rediscover its earlier form in the competition.

The blockbuster encounter between the two sides will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time tonight. Pakistan vs. Afghanistan match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and Ten Sports while it will also be live streamed on various mobile apps.

ALSO READ Umar Gul Reveals Whether He Will Support Pakistan or Afghanistan in Asia Cup Clash

Daraz and Tapmad TV will live stream Pakistan vs. Afghanistan while it will also be available to stream on Ten Sports and PTV Sports live streaming platforms.

Here are the links for live streaming: