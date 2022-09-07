Meezan Bank Launches Online Payment Gateway and POS Terminal

Meezan Bank Ltd. has launched Point of Sale (POS) payment and online payment gateway services to further enhance its digital retail offering.

The bank will act as a link between merchants, issuers, and payment networks by offering them POS machines and making cashless transactions available over the counters, enabling retailers to benefit from the adoption of digital payments.

The POS machines would support local and international cards, card and mobile tap payments, and integration with the retailer system. Meezan Bank will be able to digitize payments for retail customers who prefer Islamic banking via digitizing payment services.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Meezan Bank’s Head Office to acknowledge the contribution of the key individuals in the project. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Meezan Bank, Ariful Islam, and other senior members.

Islam commented that Meezan Bank is actively working towards modernizing retail services in the country through enhanced digital offerings and documentation in the economy. He hoped that the merchant acquiring services will accelerate digital payments.