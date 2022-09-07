Qualcomm Announces New Snapdragon Chips for Affordable Phones

Shortly after the Snapdragon 8 and 7 Gen 1, we now have something for budget phones as well. Qualcomm has just announced its latest smartphone chipsets dubbed Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (SD6G1) and 4 Gen 1 (SD4G1) which are meant for mid-range and budget phones respectively.

Qualcomm has not shared the full spec sheet yet, but we know that the SD6G1 is based on TSMC’s 4 nm process while the SD4G1 is sticking with the 6 nm node. Both chips have eight cores, but the SD4G1’s CPU cores are capped at 2.0GHz while the SD6G1’s main cores will go up to 2.2GHz. Qualcomm has not talked about the Adreno GPUs onboard the chips either.

Qualcomm has only said that the GPU is 35% more powerful than before with a 40% jump in computational performance, but without saying what chip it was compared to. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 has a 15% faster CPU and 10% better GPU, and we are assuming it’s a comparison with Snapdragon 480/480+ since Qualcomm has no other chips in the 400 family.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 comes with the 12-bit Spectra Triple image signal processor (ISP) that supports 200MP cameras and native HDR image capturing. It also uses the 7th generation Qualcomm AI Engine for improving general performance and efficiency as well as the bokeh effect and more. It has Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and is equipped with a 4th generation Snapdragon X62 5G modem.

Qualcomm has used an AI Engine on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 as well, but it’s not the latest one. The Spectra Triple ISP on this chip can handle 108MP cameras and is capable of reducing noise through Multi-frame Noise Reduction technology. It also has 5G support thanks to the Snapdragon X51 5G modem, but there is no Wi-Fi 6E.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is set to debut on Vivo’s upcoming iQOO Z6 Lite in about three weeks while Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 devices will come out in Q1 2023.