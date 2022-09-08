Asif Ali Likely to Escape Multiple Match Ban by ICC

Middle-order batter, Asif Ali, is likely to escape strict punishment following his altercation with Afghan bowler, Fareed Ahmed, towards the end of the nerve-racking match between Pakistan and Afghanistan last night.

According to sources, the 30-year-old is likely to face a minor fine as the Match Referee has also taken notice of the initial provocation by the Afghan pacer that led to the situation.

ALSO READ Afghani Supporters Attack Pakistani Fans After Thrilling Asia Cup Encounter [Video]

The right-hander batter is likely to be fined a percentage of his match fee and is expected to receive an official warning to avoid a similar incident in the future.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to officially announce the decision over Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmed incident later today, the sources have claimed.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Slams Afghanistan Players for Their Arrogance [Video]

During a TV show following the match, former wicketkeeper-batter, Rashid Latif, had claimed that Asif Ali might receive a 4-5 match ban from the ICC due to his reaction.

Latif also recalled a similar incident involving former all-rounder, Shahid Afridi. Lala was punished with a 4-match ban in 2007 for a similar reaction to the opponent’s provocation.