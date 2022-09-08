ECC Approves Rs. 540 Million for Essential Items Supply Through USC in Flood-Affected Areas

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved Rs. 540 million for Utility Stores Corporation for the provision of essential commodities in flood-affected areas.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet met today (Thursday) under the chair of the Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail.

Apart from this, the committee discussed four other matters. Following are the decisions that the committee made:

1. Allowed to supply PASSCO’s wheat among all recipients @ 50 percent local and 50 percent imported. However, USC will be provided wheat @ 75 percent local and 25 percent imported.

2. Approved Rs. 3 billion to NDMA to meet expenditure on rescue, relief, and rehabilitation of the calamity-stricken population across Pakistan.

3. Approved funding requirement of Rs. 1,009 million for running cost/salary of the staff of three Pakistani hospitals in Afghanistan.

4. Allowed TCP to initiate the process for import of 300,000 MT of Urea on a G2G basis for Rabi season 2022-23.