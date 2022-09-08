NdcTech Becomes a Certified Temenos Development Partner

NdcTech, a leading IT consulting company providing digital transformational services for banks and financial institutions across the globe, has now become a Certified Development Partner of Temenos.

This accreditation distinguishes NdcTech’s engineering capabilities while carrying out digital transformations. The company’s extensive expertise on the Temenos product stack and in-depth knowledge of modern frameworks and development methodologies demonstrate its proficiency and skills.

This certification enables NdcTech to deploy modern technology best practices and development frameworks that are accredited by Temenos to build effective enterprise software development processes and solutions.

Through this certification, NdcTech will carry out customizations for bank-specific and country-specific regulatory requirements on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking.

The company will now be able to develop solutions for banks and financial institutions keeping in view regulatory requirements and evolving customer demands.

On this achievement, Ammara Masood, CEO & President of NdcTech, said: “We are delighted to be certified by Temenos as a Development Partner. This certification will allow us to rapidly build innovative and country-specific solutions on the Temenos platform, paving the way for building banks of the future.”

It is pertinent to mention here that NdcTech is a certified and award-winning partner of Temenos and has successfully transformed the Core and Digital banking platforms of more than 110 banks across the globe.