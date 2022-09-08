PIA has more than 800 Fake Degree Cases: DG FIA

Director General Federal Investigation Agency (DG FIA) Mohsin Butt has said that 840 employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have cases of holding fake degrees against them.

While briefing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on fake degree cases in PIA, Mohsin Butt said that FIA has registered 15 cases in this regard, which are currently being investigated. The cases are related to Karachi, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some other regions.

PAC session, which was chaired by Noor Alam Khan, was also apprised that FIA has resumed inquiry into losses posted by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) premier service. It was informed that the service cost the national exchequer Rs. 3.19 billion. It was further briefed that PIA suffered a loss of Rs. 99 million due to renting ipads. FIA has initiated criminal proceedings against the accused in this case.

DG Airport Security Force (ASF) Abid Latif Khan informed PAC that currently 15,000 security personnel are deployed at all airports in the country, however, a local security force is deployed at airports in Gwadar, Turbat and Peshawar. Regarding the case involving the violation of rules in the procurement of arms for airport security, DG ASF highlighted that five officers were involved in violation of rules, against whom appropriate action would be taken.

PAC also directed the authorities to setup convenience desks for overseas Pakistani workers at all airports.