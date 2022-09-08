Sugar Price on Rampant Rise Across Pakistan

The price of sugar in Islamabad has reached Rs.100 per kilogram (kg), reveals Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)

The data released by PBS states that sugar is being sold for up to Rs. 95 per kg in Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Karachi. In Lahore, Bahawalpur, Quetta, and Larkana, the sugar price stands at Rs 90 per kg.

ALSO READ Flour Prices Surge to Unprecedented Level Across Country

PBS said that sugar is being sold for up to Rs 88 per kg in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Hyderabad, while in Sargodha, Multan, and Bannu, it currently stands at Rs 85 per kg.

It is worth mentioning here that inflation has surged to a record high in Pakistan during recent weeks owing to disastrous floods in the country. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ended 1st September 2022 surged to an all-time high of 45.05 percent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. The data for the said week depicts that the sugar price soared by 18.20 percent on YoY.