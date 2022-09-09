Aussie Legend Returns as Pakistan’s Mentor for 2022 T20 World Cup

Legendary Australian batter, Matthew Hayden, has been re-appointed as Pakistan’s national team mentor for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Hayden previously worked as Pakistan’s team mentor during the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

Under the supervision of Hayden, Pakistan created history as Babar’s men registered five consecutive wins in the group stages of the competition, including a sensational win against arch-rivals India. This was Pakistan’s first win against India in World Cup’s history.

Hayden is expected to join the Pakistani camp on 15 October, the day of arrival in the country after the conclusion of the tri-series in New Zealand.

The explosive opening batter expressed his delight at joining the Pakistan squad once again. Hayden stated that he feels privileged of joining the Pakistani camp once again and backed the Green Shirts to perform to the best of their abilities in Australia.

I have seen how Pakistan has been performing in the 2022 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant. I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

The 50-year-old further stated that he cannot wait to rejoin the Pakistani dressing room and try and pass his knowledge about the conditions on offer in Australia.

The 2022 T20 World Cup is set to commence on 16 October as Sri Lanka faces Namibia in the first round of the competition. Pakistan will play its first match of the competition on 23 October against India.