BISP Disbursements to Flood Affectees Cross Rs. 22 Billion

The Benazir Income Support Program has distributed over Rs. 22.95 billion among 918,121 families in flood-affected areas.

According to official data, 81 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been served so far through 377 special campsites established across the flood-affected regions.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Shazia Marri had announced to allocate Rs. 1 billion under the Benazir Nashonuma Program. Under the said initiative, the government will meet the nutritional needs of millions of flood-affected pregnant women and children.

As of Friday evening, 111,680 affected families have received Rs. 2.79 billion in Balochistan, 545,505 families have received Rs. 13.64 billion in Sindh, 113,851 families have received Rs. 2.84 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 147,085 families have received Rs. 3.68 billion in Punjab.

BISP administration has directed the concerned staff present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the affected people in their respective regions.