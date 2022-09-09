Govt Plans to Issue Rs. 1.5 Trillion Ijara Sukuk in FY23

The government is set to generate funds of Rs. 1.5 trillion through Ijara Sukuk against various assets, mainly public sector projects in the current financial year 2022-23 (FY23).

According to industry sources, the government is exploring new concepts such as asset-light structure, green Sukuk (for renewable projects), and sustainable Sukuk to increase the share of Sharia-compliant instruments in government securities by the end of FY23.

The government identified six key assets for utilizing the domestic and international Ijara Sukuk in order to meet budgetary needs and promote Islamic banking in Pakistan.

These assets include the unencumbered portions of GT Road and Islamabad Expressway, Makran Coastal Highway (N-10), Indus Highway (N-55), and Islamabad Sports Complex. Other assets include the unencumbered portions of West Wharf and East Wharf, Karachi, land, hotels of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, and infrastructure of Islamabad Metro.

Islamic banks and financial institutions will get benefit from these Sukuks including Meezan Bank, Faysal Bank, BankIslami, and Dubai Bank Islamic.

The government of Pakistan first entered the global Sukuk market in 2005 with the issuance of $600 million Sukuk, while the domestic Sukuk program was launched in 2008. According to the State Bank of Pakistan data, till June 2022, the government has successfully issued Ijarah Sukuk amounting to Rs. 3.25 trillion in the domestic market.

In 2020, the Ministry of Finance aggressively revived the Sukuk program after almost three years. As a result, from April 2020 to June 2022, the government issued Ijarah Sukuk of more than Rs. 2.315 trillion (approximately $13 billion) in the domestic market. These issuances not only helped the government reduce its borrowing cost compared to conventional instruments but also helped develop Sharia-compliant avenues for the government in the domestic Islamic capital market.