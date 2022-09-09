Heavy Rains Set to Return After Short Spell of Hot and Humid Weather

After witnessing a brief hot spell, most parts of the country are set to experience another wet spell, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the PMD advisory, moist currents are entering the upper parts of the country and will continue to do so in the next 5 days. A westerly wave will also enter the upper parts of the country on Sunday.

As a result, heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) from 10-14 September

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang Faisalabad, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin will also experience the same from 10-14 September.

Rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Lasbella, Kalat, and Khuzdar on 13 and 14 September.

The PMD has warned of landslides in Kashmir, upper KP, GB, Galiyat, and Murree, advising citizens to exercise precaution during travel in these areas during the forecast period.