Is Pakistan Women’s Football Kit Copied From Cricket Team’s Jersey?

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) unveiled the Pakistan women’s football kit for the SAFF Championship, and the design appears to be very similar to Pakistan Men’s T20 jersey.

With FIFA lifting the ban on PFF, football activities have resumed in the country. Pakistan women’s team is scheduled to compete in the SAFF Women’s Championship, for which the PFF has released the home kit.

While supporters are excited about the return of football, the latest unveiling appeared to be a flop show from PFF. The SAFF Women’s Championship kit appeared to be a carbon duplicate of Pakistan’s T20 kit that was used in 2021.

The jersey featured a similar pattern as well as comparable shades, making the kit design appear stale and stolen.