Power Division in Process of Calculating Heavy Losses From Flood

The power infrastructure in Sindh and Balochistan has been heavily affected, and the Power Division is yet to finalize the financial estimate of the damage, reported Business Recorder.

The recent floods have damaged the infrastructure of the power distribution companies (Discos) and National Transmission and Despatch Companies (NTDC). Several areas of Sindh are still under water, due to which, there is little to no data regarding the damage in these areas.

ALSO READ Miftah Ismail Finally Shares Good News About Electricity Prices

Recently, the Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, and Secretary Power, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, spent over a week in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, and also visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef.

As per reports, the initial damage is estimated to amount to billions of dollars. However, the final estimate is reported to be presented in 2-3 weeks.

ALSO READ K-Electric Issues New Bills Without Fuel Charge Adjustment

The damaged infrastructure includes transmission lines, grid stations, transformers, etc., in Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Northern Areas, and South Punjab.

On 31 August 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Power Division to restore damaged towers/transmission lines in Balochistan and ensure the availability of electricity in the affected areas.