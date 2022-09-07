K-Electric Issues New Bills Without Fuel Charge Adjustment

Around 1.8 million consumers of Karachi’s sole power distribution company, K-Electric (KE), are said to have benefitted from the Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) relief package for the month of June in Karachi and its surrounding areas.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had initially announced the relief package for Non-ToU (Non-Time of Use) residential consumers with up to 200 units of power usage in June, but it was later extended to 300 units.

Meanwhile, August’s revised bills are being sent to the consumers, and consumers who have already paid non-revised bills for August will be issued adjusted bills for September.

The spokesperson for KE detailed that it is persistently taking steps to pass the benefit of the relief package on to its eligible consumers in accordance with the PM’s statement.

KE’s customer care centers also operated for additional hours, even on the weekends, to facilitate consumers, the spokesperson remarked and added “However, to further ease the procedure for their benefit, we are also delivering the bills to consumers’ doorsteps so that they do not have to visit our centers physically. KE customers may also download their bills via KE WhatsApp Service, KE Live App, and from the company’s website.”

The spokesperson also clarified the eligibility criteria of the relief package and said that June’s relief was only applicable for Non-ToU residential consumers with up to 300 units of power consumption, but emphasized that all other consumers, including ToU residential consumers, Non-ToU ones with power usage above 300 units, and commercial and industrial consumers, are ineligible for the relief package.

Urging non-eligible consumers to pay their bills on time to avoid late payment penalties, the spokesperson said, “Our customer care platforms, including our call center 118, 8119 SMS service, and social media channels are also available 24/7 to answer any query from our consumers in this regard.”