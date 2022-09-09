Sindh and KP Plagued With Malaria After Catastrophic Floods

Flood-ravaged Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are faced with another predicament — an outbreak of malaria, with hundreds of cases reported in both provinces.

Experts had already warned of such a situation in the wake of the flash floods and the subsequent stagnation of water that become suitable breeding grounds for all types of mosquitoes and other insects.

Sindh’s Health Department revealed that 521 malaria cases are undertreatment in Thatta, 93 patients are admitted to Hyderabad’s hospitals, while Jamshoro has 102 cases, Tando Allahyar has 103, Matiari has four, and Dadu has 91.

It also reported 137 cases in Badin and 106 in Tando Muhammad Khan, while 85 are under treatment in district Sujawal.

On the other hand, KP reported 198 malaria cases in Lakki Marwat in a single day, 113 in Malakand, 68 in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, 58 in Tank, 37 in Lower Dir, 28 in Charsadda, 27 in Nowshera, five in Mardan, four each in Swat and Upper Kohistan, and one case each in Peshawar, Upper Chitral, and Lower Chitral.

The KP Health Department has instructed all the District Health Officers (DHOs) to ensure the control and prevention of the disease, as reported by the Express Tribune.

One of its officials stated that “after cholera and diarrhea, malaria and dengue are the most widespread [diseases]”.