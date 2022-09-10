Infinix Joins Long List of Companies Donating to Flood Victims

Infinix is expanding the ever-growing list of companies that are coming to Pakistan’s aid during these tough times. The Chinese phone maker’s Pakistani Twitter handle has just announced that it will “contribute” to flood relief efforts in the country.

The tweet does not explicitly mention any donations or financial support, but we are assuming it indicates monetary aid like most other companies. The announcement does not mention the sum of money donated either, but it is most likely no less than other companies.

As millions of families have been affected by the devastating floods in Pakistan. We stand in solidarity with the flood victims & their families in this hard time & offer our support to them.

Let’s weather the storm.#InfinixPakistan #Infinixfloodreliefdrive pic.twitter.com/zLHxlhMWDK — Infinix Pakistan (@InfinixPakistan) September 10, 2022

Earlier this week, Chinese game publisher Tencent also donated Rs. 25 million worth of supplies to Pakistan through its charity foundation. To make this possible, Tencent Foundation worked with the China Foundation for Rural Development and the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community.

The donation included waterproof clothing, quilts, food, and other everyday necessities for the flood victims. Tencent Charity Foundation Secretary General, Ge Yan, said that the company stands with the people of Pakistan and aims to continue directing its efforts toward a better future.

More recently, the US also raised its humanitarian assistance to Pakistan by $20 million. USAID administrator Samantha Power said:

The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing an additional $20 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan. With these additional funds, USAID partners will continue to provide emergency relief supplies, multi-purpose cash and shelter assistance, support for livelihoods, logistics, and humanitarian response coordination systems.

The death toll in Pakistan due to flash floods is nearing 1,500 and millions of people have been affected by the catastrophe over the past month. Sindh has reported over 1 million cases of infectious diseases after the flood. The provincial health department of Sindh reported that over 1,079,000 people have been infected in the region.