Punjab’s New Online Portal Will Track Student Performance and Attendance

School Education Department (SED) Punjab has introduced an online portal in order to track the performance and attendance of students in the province.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Board Introduces New Policy for Matric and Inter Exams

Punjab’s Minister for Education, Dr. Murad Raas, held a press conference yesterday and announced the launch of the ‘Student Performance Evaluation and Tracking System (SPETS).’

He remarked that the software will be used to assess the performance of the students, and added that parents will be kept updated about their children’s assessments, including health and sports performance.

The Minister further said that in the initial phase, students from sixth to tenth grades will be evaluated using this software, and 500,000 students’ data has already been inputted into the system.

ALSO READ Type 1 Wild Polio Virus Detected in Punjab and KP

Moreover, he stated that only 176 of the 650 flood-affected schools are presently dysfunctional. Meanwhile, a non-salary budget will be issued to government schools over the next 10 days, he added.