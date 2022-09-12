Cricket Australia Comes to Pakistan’s Support Amid Flood Crisis

Cricket Australia has begun a drive to assist Pakistan in the aftermath of devastating floods. The Australian cricket board has encouraged fans to contribute to flood relief funds to help those in need.

Millions of people have been affected by disastrous floods in Pakistan. While the government has asked the rest of the world to help people in need by donating to the flood relief fund, Cricket Australia has also come to Pakistan’s aid. Cricket Australia launched a social media campaign urging individuals to make donations to UNICEF for flood victims.

Taking to social media platforms, Cricket Australia wrote, “It’s been devastating to see the effects of torrential rains in Pakistan, with one-third of the country under water and more than 33 million people affected.”

It's been devastating to see the effects of torrential rains in Pakistan, with one-third of the country under water and more than 33 million people affected. If you can, please consider donating at https://t.co/0dOFFQU4sf@unicefaustralia | @Uz_Khawaja pic.twitter.com/CRAN4hV1Oi — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 12, 2022

The Pakistani-Australian batter, Usman Khawaja, also supported the campaign with a special video message encouraging people to donate to the flood relief fund for Pakistan.