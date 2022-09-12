Pakistan Slips Down in Latest ICC World Cup Super League Points Table

Pakistan has slipped down to the fourth spot in the latest ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table after Australia’s clean-sweep against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series.

As a result of a sensational series win, Australia has jumped up to the second spot while New Zealand has moved down to the fifth spot. England remains at the top of the table, having won 12 of 18 matches so far in the league.

Australia was sensational in the three-match series as Aaron Finch’s side completely outplayed the Kiwis. New Zealand, despite coming close on a number of occasions, was unable to keep its composure and lost its grip at the crucial stages of the game.

Kangaroos registered a 2-wicket win in the first ODI before steamrolling past the Kiwis in the second ODI by 113 runs. Australia emerged victorious by 25 runs in the third and final ODI of the series.

Here is the updated points table: (12 Sep 2022)