PIA Finally Opens Bookings for Kuwait Flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reopened bookings for its weekly flights from Lahore to Kuwait on Sunday.

It will reportedly resume its flight operations to Kuwait from 21 September onwards.

Additionally, flight PK-205 will depart from Lahore to Kuwait every week, and flight PK-206 will traverse from Kuwait to Lahore on a weekly basis as well.

The national flag carrier will use A320 aircraft for this route after the Kuwait authorities allowed it to restart the flights.

Earlier on 4 September, PIA also announced bookings for the FIFA World Cup 2022 that will be held in Qatar this November. It will operate direct flights from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar to Doha with seven flights a week.

PIA tweeted in this regard, “Are you ready to be a part of the world’s favorite sport? Now you can be part of the action too and attend FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar”.

Interested people can book their tickets on PIA’s website, and can contact 111-786-786 for more information.

Are you ready to be a part of the world's favorite sport? Now you can be part of the action too and attend #FIFAWORLDCUP22 in Qatar. Book your tickets now to fly directly from #KARACHI #LAHORE #ISLAMABAD #PESHAWAR to #Doha pic.twitter.com/aL0ESfZE8U — PIA (@Official_PIA) September 4, 2022

In related news, PIA has issued a tender for the purchase of new aircraft. The expansion in the fleet is part of PIA’s attempt to increase its number of international flights.

The national airline is planning to buy five new planes on a dry lease of six years and is expected to acquire the planes with a seating capacity of up to 320 passengers in the coming year.