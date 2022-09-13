Google to Collect Aid For Flood Victims Through International Appeal

Flood relief aid is pouring in from national and international sources alike, and Google has decided to make the most of it. The search engine giant has just launched an international appeal to collect funds for flood victims.

Google is asking billions of its users around the globe to donate $15, $25, and $50 each. The appeal also includes a link to a report by the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) and Human Rights Watch, which emphasizes the need for immediate assistance for the catastrophe in Pakistan.

The report says that the flood has affected nearly 15% of Pakistan’s population, affecting all four provinces. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Watch report says:

The floods show the need for climate action. Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. It faces rates of warming considerably above the global average and likely more frequent and intense extreme climate events.

Austria has also come to Pakistan’s aid recently. The country’s foreign ministry relief fund for disasters has announced a donation of €2 million for the flood victims. Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schal­lenberg has said that these funds will be disbursed under the “2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)”. The FRP has been created through an alliance between the government of Pakistan and the UN.

The donation included life-saving measures, emergency agricultural aid, accommodation, medical first aid, protection for vulnerable population groups, water and hygiene, women’s health, and educational support.

Pakistan has received aid from China as well. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong distributed relief goods among the people displaced by floods in Dera Bugti on Monday. He was accompanied by Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Shahzain Bugti, and he handed over 3,000 bags of relief goods donated by the Chinese government.

He said that the Chinese government can never forget Pakistan’s aid during the 2008 earthquake in China.

Source: Dawn