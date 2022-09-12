Canadian Minister Assures Financial Assistance to Revamp Flood-Affected Sectors of Economy

Canadian Minister for International Development Harjit S. Sajjan has said that Canada is ready to provide financial assistance in the infrastructure, energy and agriculture sectors, once the Damage Need Assessment is done.

He expressed the remarks during a meeting with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The Canadian minister, while expressing condolences on the devastating floods in Pakistan, said that Canada is a strong ally of Pakistan. Pakistan has a very strong community in Canada who is eager to help and provide as much assistance as they can, he said.

The minister for economic affairs highlighted that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank (WB) are going to finalize the Damage Need Assessment report in the coming week which will present a real picture of the total damage caused by flash floods. He further stated that once the report is finalized, it will be shared with the Canadian Embassy.

Ayaz Sadiq, while highlighting the devastating situation faced by Pakistan due to flash floods, said that Pakistan faced the 2010 Flood due to the melting of glaciers, but this time it is all due to climate change. He also apprised his counterpart that Pakistan contributes less than one percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions yet, it is suffering more.

Furthermore, he stated that the donations so far received are intended for flood victims across Pakistan. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) are consistently in coordination, while all Chief Secretaries of affected Provinces are part of relief and rescue operations, he said.