PM Shehbaz Appoints 8 More Special Assistants Taking Total Tally to 25

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday added to his 17-member team of Special Assistants by appointing an additional eight Special Assistants, taking the total tally of Special Assistants to 25.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, states “The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4 (6) of Rules of Business, 1973 has been pleased to appoint the following as Special Assistances to the Prime Minister, with immediate effect.”

The new appointees are:

Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar, MNA Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, MNA Raza Rabani Khar, MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA Faisal Karim Kundi Sardar Saleem Haider Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha

According to the official website of the National Assembly of Pakistan, the federal cabinet currently has 33 Federal Ministers, 7 Ministers of State, 4 Advisors (3 of which enjoy the status of Federal Minister), and 17 Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (excluding the appointments announced today).

Out of the 17 Special Assistants, 2 enjoy the status of Federal Minister while another 11 have the status of Minister of State).