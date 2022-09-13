PM Shehbaz Appoints 8 More Special Assistants Taking Total Tally to 25

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday added to his 17-member team of Special Assistants by appointing an additional eight Special Assistants, taking the total tally of Special Assistants to 25.
A notification issued by the Cabinet Division, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, states “The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4 (6) of Rules of Business, 1973 has been pleased to appoint the following as Special Assistances to the Prime Minister, with immediate effect.”
The new appointees are:
- Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar, MNA
- Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, MNA
- Raza Rabani Khar, MNA
- Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA
- Faisal Karim Kundi
- Sardar Saleem Haider
- Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi
- Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha
According to the official website of the National Assembly of Pakistan, the federal cabinet currently has 33 Federal Ministers, 7 Ministers of State, 4 Advisors (3 of which enjoy the status of Federal Minister), and 17 Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (excluding the appointments announced today).
Out of the 17 Special Assistants, 2 enjoy the status of Federal Minister while another 11 have the status of Minister of State).