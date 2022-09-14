10 Year Old Pakistani YouTuber Becomes The First to Win Diamond Play Button

10-year-old Musa Tanveer has become the first Pakistani YouTuber to earn a Diamond Play Button. The trophy is awarded to those who cross 10 million subscribers on the platform, making Tanveer the only Pakistani YouTuber to do so, and also one of the youngest.

Tanveer joined YouTube in April 2013 and has over 2.7 billion views in total with 470 videos. He has been uploading videos for three years and also has a few other channels on YouTube such as Musa in Shorts and Musa in Live. He is an actor, artist, content creator, and model.

His main channel is called Entertainment with Musa, and it mostly focuses on skits and short TV show-like episodes for children. His recent videos have only been getting around a few hundred thousand views, but some older ones have several million each.

He is originally from Lahore but is currently living in Dubai. He started by uploading videos on TikTok, but his account was removed from the platform after some time due to his young age. But this did not stop him as he simply moved to YouTube and started uploading content there. He also has an Instagram and Facebook page with hundreds of thousands of followers.

