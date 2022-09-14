Bidding for 600 MW Solar Project to be Completed Today: Dastgir

Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir, has said that the government will complete the bidding process for the 600 megawatts (MW) pilot solar power project today.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that investors have been invited to assess the solar project. After its evaluation, the reverse bidding process will start for the project. Gulf countries have expressed their interest to invest in this regard, he added.

He highlighted that the indigenous sources would help in adding 11,000 MW of energy to the national grid in the future. He mentioned that plants based on indigenous sources of energy, including hydro, solar, wind, thermal coal, and nuclear fuel, would save precious foreign exchange reserves and establish energy security. Besides, they would also provide consumers with economical electricity as well as help in the prevention of environmental pollution.

He further said that the government is looking to install solar projects of 2,000 MW in the rural areas via micro-projects of one to two MW. Alongside this, the government also intends to shift government buildings and tube wells to solar energy.

Dastgir, while mentioning that the 1,320 MW Shanghai Thar Coal Project will be commissioned this year, stated that the work on hydel projects is also going on at a commendable speed.

While shedding a light on billing issues, he said that fuel adjustment charges for domestic consumers up to 300 units have not ended. The charges have been delayed only for the time being.