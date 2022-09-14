English Stars All Set to Fly to Pakistan for Historic T20I Series [Pictures]

England players are set to fly for the upcoming T20I series after a long wait of 17 years. This is the first time since 2005 that Pakistan will meet England on home soil.

Pakistan will host England for a seven-match T20I series starting on 20th September. With just a few days remaining until the start of the series, team England has packed and prepared for the Pakistan tour. Reportedly, the team will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow via Dubai.

The England players have posted their travel stories on social media accounts boosting the hype around the tour. Luke Wood, David Willey, and Alex Hales shared the following pre-departure stories.

England was previously scheduled to tour Pakistan in October 2021 before it pulled out of the series due to ambiguous reasons.