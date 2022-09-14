Ex-Captain Demands Major Changes in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad

Pakistan’s middle-order has come under fire after failing to perform well in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, and most cricket experts believe that the management should make some changes for the T20 World Cup.

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam ul Haq, has also suggested that the likes of Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, and Shoaib Malik be included in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Speaking to the media after Pakistan’s two consecutive Asia Cup defeats at the hands of Sri Lanka, he said, “I think Shan Masood and Sharjeel (Khan) and Shoaib Malik should be in the team, especially in the middle order.”

While answering a question regarding Babar Azam’s performance, the legendary batter said that the biggest weakness in the national team is the middle-order, which has failed to perform as expected.

The former national selector added that Babar Azam did not perform well in the tournament, but this came after a long time because he has been a very consistent performer in recent years. He also said that Babar will regain his form soon.

Inzamam also said that Australia will provide different conditions and that the selection committee should select the squad with conditions in mind.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to announce the squad for the England series and the T20 World Cup tomorrow. T Men in Green will be in action in the seven-match T20I series starting from 20th September.