Sindh’s Asif Mehmood Registers 1st Hat-Trick of National T20 Cup [Video]

The second leg of the National T20 Cup 2022-23 is currently underway at Multan Cricket Stadium, with some players putting in outstanding performances with bat and ball.

Asif Mehmood, a young right-arm pacer, claimed the first hat-trick of the season on Tuesday evening, leading his side to a three-wicket win against the tournament’s strongest team, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asif Mehmood, who represents Sindh in the competition, was named player of the match for his all-round performance, taking 3-28 in his three overs and scoring 28 off 17 balls, including two sixes and two boundaries.

In the final over of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s innings, Asif Mehmood took the wicket of Niaz Khan, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, and Mohammad Imran, limiting them to 147 for 9. Sindh later chased down the total in the last over.

Earlier this week, Sharjeel Khan claimed the first century of the 2022 edition of the National T20 Cup and helped his team defeat Balochistan by nine wickets. He scored a stunning 107* runs off 62 balls, including four maximums and 13 boundaries.

It is worth noting that the victory over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was Sindh’s fifth in nine matches, and they are now second on the points table, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa still at the top.