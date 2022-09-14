Pakistan Wins First Over 60s Cricket World Cup Title

Pakistan’s over-60s men’s team won its first Over-60s Cricket World Cup trophy on Wednesday, defeating New Zealand by three wickets in Brisbane, Australia.

The Men in Green defeated Australia in the semi-finals, while New Zealand defeated Canada earlier this week. New Zealand was also unbeaten until the final, having won six out of six matches.

The Black Caps, while batting first in the final against Pakistan, set a target of 173 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in 45 overs which Pakistani veterans chased down to win the title by 7 wickets.

Pakistani batters, SM Kazmi and Mohammad Aslam, once again produced a magnificent performance to lead their side to victory, as both batters struck half-centuries to set the tone for Pakistan.

Kazmi, who scored unbeaten 71 runs remained the top scorer for his team while Aslam who made a useful contribution of 70 runs to help Pakistan lift the trophy.

Mohammad Aslam was also awarded player of the match in the semi-final against Australia for his all-round performance.